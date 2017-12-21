««« return to Daily Wine News index

A fresh new Israeli wine from ancient grapes

Marawi 2014 was the first commercial wine produced in Israel from this grape, and it made waves worldwide. Now it is already in its third year. Even now, when people in the wine business, who have already tasted thousands of wines, visit Israel, this is usually the first Israeli wine they ask to taste, for the simple reason that they’ve never encountered this variety. Source, Haaretz.