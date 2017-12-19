««« return to Daily Wine News index

Slimline wine bottle design

Santiago Navarro, co-founder of Garçon Wines alongside Joe Revell, shares the start-up’s fascinating journey of developing its ground breaking flat wine bottle with Packaging Europe’s Libby White. He explains how the solution has been propelled to international fame, and hints at grand ambitions to become the ‘Tetra Pak of wine’. Source, Packaging Europe.