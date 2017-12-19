Daily Wine News

19/12/2017

Suffering from success

The New Zealand wine industry has continued to show solid financial metrics in 2017, with growth in tourism and exports. However, The 2017 Wine Industry Benchmarking and Insights survey report, entitled Ripening Opportunities, has shown that the country has not been utilising its popularity as well as it could be when it comes to international visitors. Source, Winetitles.

