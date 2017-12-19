««« return to Daily Wine News index

Mike Bennie's top 10 summer drinks

Wine, beer, umeshu, spirits – here’s what you should be drinking this season, according to wine writer, reviewer and P&V Wine and Liquor Merchants co-owner Mike Bennie. Bennie is co-owner of P & V Wine and Liquor Merchants, and a self-confessed White Russian fan. Source, Broadsheet.