Moffatdale wins big in Asia

Moffatdale Ridge winery has proven itself on the world stage, taking five medals at the Wine Luxe International Awards 2017. The winery took home a bronze medal in the sweet wine category for their 2014 Late Harvest Red, 2014 Late Harvest White and Roasted Macadamia Liqueur. Source, The South Burnett Times.