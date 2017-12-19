|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Moffatdale wins big in Asia
Moffatdale Ridge winery has proven itself on the world stage, taking five medals at the Wine Luxe International Awards 2017. The winery took home a bronze medal in the sweet wine category for their 2014 Late Harvest Red, 2014 Late Harvest White and Roasted Macadamia Liqueur. Source, The South Burnett Times.