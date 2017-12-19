|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|
|
19/12/2017
Hunter Valley icon, Max Drayton, dies
The Hunter Valley has lost a wine industry icon with the death of Max Drayton on Saturday, aged 86. The Drayton family confirmed the loss of the family patriarch with a short social media statement on Sunday. Source, The Maitland Mercury.