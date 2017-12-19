««« return to Daily Wine News index

Cask wine's days are numbered

The head of the country’s largest liquor retailer has warned the classic silver pillow is doing it tough, as Aussies increasingly shift to drinking “less but better”. BWS chief executive Guy Brent said the cask wine category had been declining by around 5 per cent annually. “Cask wine as a category is declining,” he said. Source, Winetitles.