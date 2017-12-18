|Grapegrower & Winemaker
$1m export grant guidelines released
The Australian Government has released the guidelines for the $50m Export and Regional Wine Support Package Wine Export Grants, prior to applications opening on 2 January 2018. The grant program has $1 million of funding for small and medium wine businesses to claim reimbursement for specific export promotion expenses incurred on or after 1 January 2018. Source, Winetitles.