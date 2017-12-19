|Grapegrower & Winemaker
#V18 pre-vintage biosecurity tips
Tip#4: Employing any workers from overseas this vintage? Make biosecurity a priority conversation before they arrive. #Vinehealth www.vinehealth.com.au