15/12/2017
Proposed new labels will drive up prices
A group representing wine importers and distributors has warned that proposed new labels for bottles will drive up prices and reduce choice for Irish wine drinkers. The warning, from the Irish Wine Association (IWA), comes the day before the Alcohol Bill is due before the Seanad. Source, The Independent.