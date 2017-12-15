|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Icewine harvest underway
Grand River Valley Region wine makers are harvesting and pressing grapes for their internationally renowned ice wines. One of the first harvests of Vidal Blanc ice wine grapes is already being pressed at Ferrante Winery and Ristorante on Route 307 in Harpersfield. Source, The Star Beacon.