|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index15/12/2017
English wine body becomes WineGB
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
The national body for the English and Welsh wine industry has announced its new official name today: Wines of Great Britain, although it will use the shortened ‘WineGB’ in all its communications. This includes the website, which will be launched in January 2018 as wineGB.co.uk Source, The Drinks Business.