15/12/2017

Swan River Seaplanes bring Margaret River closer

"Often we have joked about flying into the region for the weekend, just as we had seen the chefs helicopter in during the Margaret River Gourmet Escape. So when the opportunity presented itself, I wasn’t about to deny myself the chance for a same-day visit usually reserved for those with much deeper pockets than my own." Source, The Southern Gazette.

