|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index15/12/2017
Winemaker profile: Vanessa Altmann
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Behind a defunct timber yard at the edge of Nairne in the Adelaide Hills sits an inconspicuous iron shed. The modest setting, nestled between a disused meat factory and a quiet residential street, is home to some of the state’s most exciting wines. Source, Broadsheet.