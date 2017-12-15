|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index15/12/2017
Deviation Road's 'inviting aromatics'
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
This column recently discussed the very wise adage of always having a bottle of sparkling wine/Champagne in the fridge should unexpected guests pop around or you just need a bit of a pick-me-up. It’s sound advice that has stood the test of time. Source, The Adelaide Review.