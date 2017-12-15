|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index15/12/2017
Heritage vineyard irrigation gets recognition
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
At the International Commission for Irrigation and Drainage (ICID) triennial conference held in Mexico in October 2017 the Bleasdale Vineyards floodgate, nominated by Irrigation Australia Limited, was accepted for inclusion in the ICID heritage irrigation structure register. Source, Winetitles.