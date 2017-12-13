|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Worry over 'whiff of ashtray' in California wine
This has been tough year for America's west coast vineyards. Wildfires in October in Northern California and this month in Southern California have left acres of wine country scorched and black. While California's 2017 grapes have been safely harvested already, winemakers around the world are wary about a threat that is growing along with the frequency of wildfires: smoke taint. Source, NPR