NZ producers visit Pinot's French homeland

A group of 10 Central Otago Pinot Noir producers recently visited Pinot's French homeland to mark the 10th anniversary of the start of the formal vigneron exchange between the two regions. A centrepiece of the visit was a presentation of their south seas-grown Pinot Noir. John Saker writing for Stuff said this was a remarkable event.