««« return to Daily Wine News index

Kim Crawford to expand beyond Sauv Blanc

While Sauvignon Blanc continues to lead the way, Kim Crawford’s horizons are to be expanded in the US market with an increasing focus on other expressions, among them a Rosé that launched earlier this year. “We’d been making Rosé locally and selling domestically in New Zealand for quite a few years,” said Kim Crawford winemaker Anthony Walkenhorst. Source, Shanken News Daily