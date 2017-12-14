Daily Wine News

««« return to Daily Wine News index

14/12/2017

Number of wine industry workers drops

The number of people employed in wine production and grapegrowing in Australia has fallen in the past six years, though the number of women has increased, and the workforce is ageing. The 2016 census revealed that wine production accounted for over half (53%) of drinks manufacturing in terms of employment numbers, with women comprising 35% of the workforce. Source, VINEX Market IQ

Kauri

Bayer

Flavourtech

New Holland

Braud

WID 2017