14/12/2017
Passion for cool-climate winemaking
Ben Haines grew up in country Victoria and developed an interest in winegrowing from walking through vineyards to school. In 2008 he was The Wine Society’s Young Winemaker of the Year and now at Mount Langi Ghiran he has “boundless artistic opportunity” allowing him to exercise a passion for cool-climate winemaking, especially with Shiraz. Source, Newcastle Herald