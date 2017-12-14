Daily Wine News

««« return to Daily Wine News index

14/12/2017

Grampians frost damage to be felt for years

Vineyard owners in the Grampians region will be counting the losses from frost into the next decade. The area was hit by a severe frost early last month when temperatures dropped to -3C. Best’s Wines vineyard manager Ben Thomson said he had 100% losses on the 14ha premium block at Great Western. Source, The Weekly Times

Kauri

Bayer

Flavourtech

New Holland

Braud

WID 2017