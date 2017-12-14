|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index14/12/2017
Grampians frost damage to be felt for years
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Vineyard owners in the Grampians region will be counting the losses from frost into the next decade. The area was hit by a severe frost early last month when temperatures dropped to -3C. Best’s Wines vineyard manager Ben Thomson said he had 100% losses on the 14ha premium block at Great Western. Source, The Weekly Times