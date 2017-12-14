««« return to Daily Wine News index

Wine Australia and CSIRO sign $37m agreement

A five-year $37 million co-investment agreement was signed on December 13 between Wine Australia and the CSIRO. The agreement will benefit the Australian grape and wine sector and consumers alike, with research into areas such as winegrape quality, climate adaptation and disease resistance under the microscope.

The agreement, which will run from 2017 to 2022, covers research and development activities that reflect a high level of strategic alignment between the two partners, allowing for longer term strategic investments that will benefit levy payers and the whole Australian wine sector.

“CSIRO has worked with Wine Australia since its inception to deliver solutions to problems facing the Australian grape and wine community,” said CSIRO Agriculture and Food Research Director Dr Lynne McIntyre.

“This new co-funded collaborative agreement recognises the importance of developing innovative solutions to the economic and environmental challenges facing the Australian wine sector over the next 30 years, and will build on past achievements, as well as utilising exciting new technologies.”

Key grape and wine sector priorities to be addressed under this agreement include:

developing and evaluating new winegrape varieties with robust disease resistance

breeding new rootstocks with greater tolerance to pests, salinity, heat and water stress

producing wines with unique flavours from grape varieties bred specifically for Australian conditions

developing new strategies to manage harvest timing and alleviate compressed ripening and harvest windows caused by climate change

new digital technologies to better estimate yield, crop condition and grape quality, and

future proofing Australia’s grapevine germplasm.

Wine Australia chief executive officer, Andreas Clark, said he was delighted to continue the long-term partnership with the CSIRO.

“Growers and winemakers will also benefit from better vineyard management tools, and an ongoing source of excellent planting material for the Australian winegrowing community,” said Clark.

Under the strategic partnership agreement, Wine Australia will contribute $19 million and the CSIRO $18 million towards the priorities.

This agreement is the second in a series of bilateral partnerships between Wine Australia and major research institutions under a new research and development funding framework.