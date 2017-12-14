««« return to Daily Wine News index

Warburn wines return to the shelves

New South Wales-based, fourth generation family winery, Warburn Estate said it’s expecting to see the complete range of its Gossips, Rumours and Warburn Estate products back on shelves by the end of the week, following a successful recall late last week.

The company initiated a voluntary recall of 13 products due to the possibility that glass may detach from the top of the bottle following a problem on the production line.

Warburn Estate managing director Joe Sergi said only a very small percentage of product was potentially affected but the company had issued the recall to protect consumers.

“We have identified the problem on our production line and fixed it,” Mr Sergi said.

“We have stringent quality controls in place and appropriate externally audited quality certification but this problem had not been encountered before.

“We have since modified equipment and amended our procedures to prevent it happening again.”

He said it was the first time since the wholly family-owned business was founded in 1968 that it had issued a product recall.