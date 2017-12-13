|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Broadland becomes distributor of Pinnacle Drinks
UK bottler Broadland Wineries has secured “a significant deal” with Australia’s largest wine retailer.The partnership sees Broadland become the distributor for Pinnacle Drinks, which is part of Australia’s Woolworths Group. Source, The Drinks Business.