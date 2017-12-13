Daily Wine News

««« return to Daily Wine News index

13/12/2017

Kilikanoon bought by Changyu

An opportunity for an outside investor to take over a share of Kilikanoon Estate Pty Ltd has resulted in 80 per cent of the company’s shares being bought by Chinese investors. One of China’s largest and oldest specialist wine businesses, Changyu Pioneer, will take on the majority of Kilikanoon shares. Source, The Northern Argus.

Kauri

Bayer

Flavourtech

New Holland

Braud

WID 2017