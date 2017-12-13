|Grapegrower & Winemaker
13/12/2017
Kilikanoon bought by Changyu
An opportunity for an outside investor to take over a share of Kilikanoon Estate Pty Ltd has resulted in 80 per cent of the company’s shares being bought by Chinese investors. One of China’s largest and oldest specialist wine businesses, Changyu Pioneer, will take on the majority of Kilikanoon shares. Source, The Northern Argus.