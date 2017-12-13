|Grapegrower & Winemaker
No deal on Brexit not acceptable
In evidence submitted to a UK parliamentary committee inquiry on the implications of Brexit for UK businesses in the processed food and drink sector, the WSTA said the "continued success" of both EU and UK wine and spirit businesses depends on trade between the jurisdictions being "maintained after Brexit with minimum disturbance". Source, Out Law.