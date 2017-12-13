Daily Wine News

13/12/2017

No deal on Brexit not acceptable

In evidence submitted to a UK parliamentary committee inquiry on the implications of Brexit for UK businesses in the processed food and drink sector, the WSTA said the "continued success" of both EU and UK wine and spirit businesses depends on trade between the jurisdictions being "maintained after Brexit with minimum disturbance". Source, Out Law.

