Deutsch Family acquires Layer Cake Wines

California-based Vintage Wine Estates has acquired the Layer Cake, Cherry Pie and If You See Kay brands from One True Vine for an undisclosed sum. As part of the deal, Vintage Wine Estates partner Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits will now handle sales and marketing for the Layer Cake brand nationally—by far the biggest brand in the deal. Source, Wine Spectator.