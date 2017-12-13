Daily Wine News

««« return to Daily Wine News index

13/12/2017

Drought stricken Western Cape impacts industry

The South African wine industry‚ which is reeling because of the severe drought in the Western Cape‚ is bracing itself for what might be the smallest harvest in more than a decade. The South African wine industry is the ninth-largest producer of wine in the world and contributes 4 percent to global production. Source, ENCA.

Kauri

Bayer

Flavourtech

New Holland

Braud

WID 2017