13/12/2017
Drought stricken Western Cape impacts industry
The South African wine industry‚ which is reeling because of the severe drought in the Western Cape‚ is bracing itself for what might be the smallest harvest in more than a decade. The South African wine industry is the ninth-largest producer of wine in the world and contributes 4 percent to global production. Source, ENCA.