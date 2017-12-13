Daily Wine News

The growing market of wine experiences

Tourism New Zealand and New Zealand Winegrowers have joined forces to support the growing trend of international visitors seeking out a "wine experience" while touring New Zealand. About 25% of international tourists sought out a wine experience, latest figures from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s international visitor survey showed. Source, Otago Daily Times.

