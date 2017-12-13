|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Cuisine mag's top Sauv Blanc for 2017
Our Sauvignon Blanc tasting always offers the Cuisine panel a first look at a vintage. 2017 has been described by many – though not all – around the country as "challenging", and that was borne out in the results of this tasting. Source, Stuff.