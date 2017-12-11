|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Wine clubs for those who actually care about wine
Over the past three years, a wave of sommelier-curated wine clubs has emerged. Viticole Wine, SommSelect, and Weekly Tasting all feature personal selections from Master Sommeliers — to overwhelming success. SommSelect has over 2000 regular members, and Viticole’s popularity necessitates a wait list. Source, VinePair