Wine clubs for those who actually care about wine

Over the past three years, a wave of sommelier-curated wine clubs has emerged. Viticole Wine, SommSelect, and Weekly Tasting all feature personal selections from Master Sommeliers — to overwhelming success. SommSelect has over 2000 regular members, and Viticole’s popularity necessitates a wait list. Source, VinePair