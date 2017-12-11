|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Sniffer dogs latest tool in plant biosecurity battle
The Marlborough District Council said rescue dogs from the SPCA are being trained to sniff out biosecurity threats from plants on farms and vineyards. Biosecurity officers say Chilean needle grass affected about 2500 hectares in Marlborough, dotted across about 200 properties, with the biggest problem on high country around vineyards. Source, Stuff