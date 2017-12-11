««« return to Daily Wine News index

Unearthing a new Shiraz

Winemakers Mike Brown and Josh Waechter decided to shake things up with their next drop – specifically, ageing their wine in the very earth from which it was sourced. The pair’s single-vineyard McLaren Vale Shiraz was buried in a wax-coated French oak barrel underneath the vines where the grapes were hand-picked. The soil provides a natural temperature-controlled cellar for the wine to mature, said Brown. Source, Broadsheet