|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index11/12/2017
Unearthing a new Shiraz
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Winemakers Mike Brown and Josh Waechter decided to shake things up with their next drop – specifically, ageing their wine in the very earth from which it was sourced. The pair’s single-vineyard McLaren Vale Shiraz was buried in a wax-coated French oak barrel underneath the vines where the grapes were hand-picked. The soil provides a natural temperature-controlled cellar for the wine to mature, said Brown. Source, Broadsheet