d'Arenberg Cube opened at McLaren Vale

South Australia’s latest, and, perhaps, most distinctive, wine tourism attraction has been officially opened at McLaren Vale.

The state’s premier, Jay Weatherill, cut the ceremonial ribbon on Saturday for the $15 million facility which has been dubbed the ‘d’Arenburg Cube’.

Situated at the family-owned d’Arenberg winery, the five-storey building has the optical illusion of floating in a vineyard and features unique folding origami doors.

Each level of the structure has panoramic views overlooking the rolling hills of Willunga, while inside is the winery’s new cellar door, a restaurant, private function areas and numerous artworks and features throughout.

d’arenberg said these features are detailed in a new smartphone application developed by the company for visitors to use, called ‘The Alternate Realities Museum’.

The ‘Cube’ will open its doors to the public this Thursday, with the cellar door set to operate seven days a week.

There will be a $10 entry fee which includes a standard wine tasting, while there will be an option for visitors to upgrade to one of several premium tasting flights.

The company said the new restaurant will offer seasonally changing menus and an extensive wine list, while the existing restaurant on the property and McLaren Vale institution, d’Arry’s Verandah, will continue to operate for lunchtime patrons.

d’Arenberg received assistance from a $2 million state government regional development fund grant to support the core structure building construction, internal fitout, equipment and carpark development.

It’s expected that the new facility will help to draw hundreds of thousands of additional wine tourists to the McLaren Vale region each year.