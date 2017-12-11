««« return to Daily Wine News index

Unconventional cellar door opens in Tasmania

The Tamar Valley Wine Route gains a new cellar this week as sparkling specialist Clover Hill opens its architecturally distinct tasting rooms. “There's a huge movement in the Australian industry at the moment with regard to landscape integration and impactful designs that reflect a winery’s uniqueness, and I can safely say you’ll see no other cellar door like this,” said chief executive Adam Torpy. Source, Wine Companion