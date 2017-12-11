|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index11/12/2017
Unconventional cellar door opens in Tasmania
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
The Tamar Valley Wine Route gains a new cellar this week as sparkling specialist Clover Hill opens its architecturally distinct tasting rooms. “There's a huge movement in the Australian industry at the moment with regard to landscape integration and impactful designs that reflect a winery’s uniqueness, and I can safely say you’ll see no other cellar door like this,” said chief executive Adam Torpy. Source, Wine Companion