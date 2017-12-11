««« return to Daily Wine News index

Strong sales growth for online wine marketplace

In the midst of closing an $800,000 funding round Stephen Mobbs, co-founder of online wine marketplace Winery Lane says the startup is currently seeing a “hockey stick” of sales growth. “We’re only looking for Australian wineries, and only ones we think are from premiere growing regions. We want ones with a really good reputation, and ones that well represent their growing region,” he said. Source, StartupSmart