|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index11/12/2017
Strong sales growth for online wine marketplace
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
In the midst of closing an $800,000 funding round Stephen Mobbs, co-founder of online wine marketplace Winery Lane says the startup is currently seeing a “hockey stick” of sales growth. “We’re only looking for Australian wineries, and only ones we think are from premiere growing regions. We want ones with a really good reputation, and ones that well represent their growing region,” he said. Source, StartupSmart