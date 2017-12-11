««« return to Daily Wine News index

WA buyer splashes big for Penfolds Grange collection

The top end of town is spending on alcohol again, with a full, vertical collection of Penfolds Grange selling for $225,000 to a Perth buyer. The sale was organised by Vince Salpietro, managing director of Mt Lawley’s Grand Cru, who said the buyer did not bat an eyelid at the price. Source, The West Australian