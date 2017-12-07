Daily Wine News

8/12/2017

The technology transforming a quiet Italian region

Earlier this year, the 16 member Wine Consortium of Abruzzo in Italy realized that a hindrance to local wine tourism came from winemakers themselves. Many were so focused on viticulture and fermentation that they ignored promoting their own regional mountain and coastal landscape as a destination for visitors. Source, Forbes.

