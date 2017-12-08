|Grapegrower & Winemaker
The Canberra wine region 2017 wrap
As 2017 draws to a close and we enjoy this year's Canberra whites and last year's reds, vignerons remain hopeful of another decent crop in 2018 – giving Canberra a rare run of three consecutive decent vintages. Source, The Canberra Times.