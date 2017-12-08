|Grapegrower & Winemaker
8/12/2017
Australian wine recalled, glass found in bottle
Browse the DWN Archive by date
A number of popular Australian wines have been recalled after a packaging fault resulted in traces of glass being discovered inside bottles. Warburn Estate - the creator behind the Rumours and Gossip brands, have recalled 13 products from their range via Food Standards Australia and New Zealand. Source, Yahoo.