8/12/2017
Treasury sells Baileys of Glenrowan
Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) today announced it has signed an agreement to sell its Baileys of Glenrowan assets to Casella Family Brands. TWE Managing Director ANZ Angus McPherson said the agreement with Casella Family Brands was mutually beneficial. Source, Winetitles.