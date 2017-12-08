|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index8/12/2017
Supernatural Wine goes back to basics
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
A Hawke's Bay company is leading the region in organic winemaking by going back to basics. Supernatural Wine Co. is an organic wine company in Hawke's Bay which produces certified organic, naturally vinified, low sulphur white and skin-fermented white wines. Source, The Country.