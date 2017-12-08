|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Wine industry frustrations over RSE staff delays
Delays by Immigration New Zealand in processing Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) staff has caused "frustration" among Marlborough winegrowers. The delays occurred in September and October, and meant the Agreement to Recruit (ATR) applications were late by a week. Source, Stuff.