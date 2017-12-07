|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Barossa Enterprises host open day
Pride and satisfaction in the work provided at Barossa Enterprises was evident during the Nuriootpa site’s open day on Thursday. More than 50 people from the community were invited for morning tea to chat with staff and employees and tour the extensive site. Source, The Barossa Herald.