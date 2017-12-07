|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Hosting events at the winery
Crittenden Estate is hosting Essential Theatre’s production of Twelfth Night as part of the company’s 16th summer of Shakespeare in the vines. Marketing manager Zoe Crittenden said the opportunity to be involved was too good to pass up. Source, The Herald Sun.