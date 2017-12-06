««« return to Daily Wine News index

Fungus resistant vines win award

Patrice Bersac, president of two wine associations SyVIF (Île de France) and SyVINO (North-West) in France hit the headlines last week when he challenged the Syndicat Général des Vignerons de la Champagne (SGV) to approve the planting of new vines in the region. Source, Beverage Daily.