Vinexpo prepares to take on New York

Vinexpo New York will take place over two days, from 5-6 March 2018, and will be held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. More than 115 exhibitors have already registered, representing countries including Australia, Austria, France, South Africa, Spain and the US, as well as from Argentina, Chile, Croatia, Germany, Greece, Italy, Moldova, Russia, Sweden and Uruguay. Source, The Drinks Business.