Wine destined for dumping recycled as spirits

Winemakers often bleed off some juice before fermentation as a sacrifice to intensify the resulting wine and get a better concentration of colour. Called saignee (literally “bleeding”), this runoff is sometimes used to make Rosé wine but more often is simply discarded, expensively and wastefully, and treated in septic systems to prevent damage to the neighbouring soils. Source, The Chicago Tribune.