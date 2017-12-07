««« return to Daily Wine News index

Krinklewood vineyard to be sold

After 20 years farming the Broke Fordwich area, NSW, the Windrim family has decided to sell boutique winery Krinklewood Biodynamic Vineyard. The southern end of the Broke Fordwich valley has a slightly cooler climate than most Hunter Valley wineries, which allows the vineyard to explore less Hunter specific varietals. Source, Drinks Central.